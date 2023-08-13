Hong Kong customs has arrested a 65-year-old man arriving from Ethiopia for allegedly trafficking 2kg (4.4lbs) of cocaine worth HK$2.1 million (US$268,623) concealed in three book covers, authorities said on Sunday.

The traveller arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday and was arrested while passing through customs.

Customs officers found 2kg of suspected cocaine, worth a market value of HK$2.1 million, concealed in the linings of three book covers in his rucksack and arrested the man.

He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

Customs will focus on selecting people who arrive from high-risk regions to combat international drug trafficking. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The case will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, August 14.