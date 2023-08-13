Hong Kong customs arrests man at airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth HK$2.1 million hidden in three book covers
- Suspect, 65, flew into city from Ethiopia and was arrested when drugs were found in his rucksack
- Customs says that as number of visitors increases, they will continue to select travellers from high-risk regions for clearance
Hong Kong customs has arrested a 65-year-old man arriving from Ethiopia for allegedly trafficking 2kg (4.4lbs) of cocaine worth HK$2.1 million (US$268,623) concealed in three book covers, authorities said on Sunday.
The traveller arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday and was arrested while passing through customs.
Customs officers found 2kg of suspected cocaine, worth a market value of HK$2.1 million, concealed in the linings of three book covers in his rucksack and arrested the man.
He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug.
The case will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, August 14.
Customs said that as the number of visitors to the city increases, they will continue to focus on selecting travellers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.
The number of people arrested and the quantity of drugs seized recently saw a sharp rise as air travel neared pre-pandemic levels.
Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport arrested 30 arriving travellers in the first six months of this year, up from seven in the same period in 2022.
Hong Kong police seize HK$18.5 million worth of cocaine at public housing flat
They smuggled nearly 46kg of narcotics worth HK$39 million, compared to the 5.7kg of drugs valued at HK$5.9 million in the first half of last year.
A total of 20 people were arrested over the whole of 2022.
In July, at least two tourists allegedly trafficked drugs concealed in biscuit tins.
A 26-year-old man arriving from Macau was arrested for smuggling 6.3kg of suspected cocaine worth about HK$6.9 million hidden inside four biscuit tins.
Customs arrests man for allegedly smuggling cocaine in biscuit tins into Hong Kong
The man travelled from Istanbul, Turkey, to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia before arriving in Macau. He then took a ferry to Hong Kong and was arrested at the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan.
In another case, a 62-year-old woman flying in from Copenhagen, Denmark, was arrested after authorities found suspected cocaine in three tins of biscuits and three containers of crisps in a plastic bag in her possession.
The drugs weighed about 6.5kg and had an estimated value of HK$7 million.
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$16 million worth of ketamine hidden in driveshafts
Authorities also seized HK$16 million worth of ketamine inside 12 driveshafts that arrived at the airport from Germany earlier last month. A 35-year-old woman was charged with smuggling 30kg of the drug in connection with the case.
Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.