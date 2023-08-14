A Hong Kong court on Monday granted bail to an unemployed man who allegedly slapped a 13-year-old boy while volunteering at an Islamic learning centre earlier in the month.

Shahzad Khan, 35, appeared at Eastern Court to face charges of unlawfully and maliciously wounding in connection with the alleged assault.

Prosecutors confirmed he was a volunteer, not an employed teacher, at the religious centre after an inquiry by Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei.

An eye specialist found the boy had a detached retina with a 180-degree tear and said he would need two operations. Photo: Handout

Khan has been accused of slapping the teenager during a lesson on the Koran, injuring his eye, according to police.