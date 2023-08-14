Hong Kong court grants bail to man charged over slapping 13-year-old boy during lesson at Islamic learning centre
- Hearing has been adjourned to September 29 for defendant Shahzad Khan, who faces charges of unlawfully and maliciously wounding
- Prosecutors say Khan is volunteer, not employeed teacher, at centre where he is accused of slapping 13-year-old during a lesson, injuring his eye
A Hong Kong court on Monday granted bail to an unemployed man who allegedly slapped a 13-year-old boy while volunteering at an Islamic learning centre earlier in the month.
Shahzad Khan, 35, appeared at Eastern Court to face charges of unlawfully and maliciously wounding in connection with the alleged assault.
Prosecutors confirmed he was a volunteer, not an employed teacher, at the religious centre after an inquiry by Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei.
Khan has been accused of slapping the teenager during a lesson on the Koran, injuring his eye, according to police.
The prosecution applied for a six-week adjournment for police to further investigate and obtain a medical report of the victim.
Chui granted the bail application, with conditions requiring Khan not to contact the victim and his elder sister, or return to the centre.
He was asked to pay HK$50,000 (US$6,395) and report to officers three times a week to secure the bail.
A court charge sheet shows Khan is of Pakistani descent and a holder of a recognisance form – a temporary immigration document that grants the right to reside but not to work in Hong Kong.
The hearing has been adjourned to September 29.
Police earlier said that a report was filed by the victim’s family on August 10, with the defendant arrested the next day.
An eye specialist found the boy had a detached retina with a 180-degree tear and said he would need two operations.
The teenager has already undergone a six-hour surgery and another operation is scheduled for six months’ time.