Hong Kong police probe 2 burglaries in Kowloon and on Lantau Island, amid 50 per cent rise in break-ins this year
- Flat in Discovery Bay hit by thief around 9pm on Sunday, before woman reports HK$100,000 in bracelets taken from break-in at Whampoa Garden two hours later
- Police have handled 572 burglary reports in first half of this year, up from 381 cases logged in the same period in 2022
Hong Kong police are investigating two burglaries in downtown Kowloon and on an outlying island that occurred within just hours of one another, amid a 50 per cent rise in break-ins this year.
The force on Monday said thieves had struck the day before in the two separate cases, with one involving an intruder who managed to escape with 10 watches from a flat in Discovery Bay on Lantau Island less than 20 minutes before the tenant and his family returned home.
The watches are estimated to be worth about HK$80,000 (US$10,230) in total, according to a police spokesman.
Officers were called to the flat on Discovery Bay Road at 9.09pm on Sunday after the 52-year-old occupant had returned home and discovered it ransacked.
“Surveillance camera footage showed that the burglar climbed into the flat’s master bedroom through a window, and escaped through the same route at around 8.50pm,” a source familiar with the case said.
Officers searched the area, but no arrests were made.
The suspect is believed to be aged 40 to 50 and about 1.7 metres (5.6 feet) tall. He was wearing glasses and a long-sleeve shirt at the time.
Two hours later, police received a separate report of a burglary from a 44-year-old woman in Kowloon.
She returned home to Whampoa Garden in Hung Hom at 11.14pm and found the door to her flat open, with the place ransacked.
“An initial investigation revealed that two gold necklaces and seven pairs of gold bracelets, valued at a total of HK$100,000, were stolen along with HK$16,800,” the spokesman said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Police handled 572 reports of burglary between January and June this year, a 50.1 per cent rise from 381 cases logged in the same period in 2022.
According to the force, officers solved 165 cases and arrested 147 people in the first half of this year.
Police said the number of burglary reports represented a 27 per cent drop over the first half of 2019, before the pandemic, indicating an improving trend.
“The rise in burglary cases was mostly attributed to cases involving residential premises. It was believed that burglars preyed on homes which were left unattended when people had resumed work, schooling and trips,” the force said in a statement last Friday.
Residents were also reminded to take antitheft measures such as properly locking windows and doors, as well as avoiding storing valuables at home, police said.