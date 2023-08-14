Hong Kong police are investigating two burglaries in downtown Kowloon and on an outlying island that occurred within just hours of one another, amid a 50 per cent rise in break-ins this year.

The force on Monday said thieves had struck the day before in the two separate cases, with one involving an intruder who managed to escape with 10 watches from a flat in Discovery Bay on Lantau Island less than 20 minutes before the tenant and his family returned home.

The watches are estimated to be worth about HK$80,000 (US$10,230) in total, according to a police spokesman.

Officers were called to the flat on Discovery Bay Road at 9.09pm on Sunday after the 52-year-old occupant had returned home and discovered it ransacked.