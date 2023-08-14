The defendant had written Facebook posts that breached a 2019 court ban. Photo: AP
Hong Kong man sentenced to jail in absentia over online posts calling for murder of chief magistrate and his family

  • Cheung Chi-ho is unlikely to serve four-month jail term for civil contempt of court any time soon as he absconded in 2021 while under police investigation
  • Under 2019 ban, members of the public cannot publish and circulate material online that incites the use or threat of violence

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:10pm, 14 Aug, 2023

