The defendant had written Facebook posts that breached a 2019 court ban. Photo: AP
Hong Kong man sentenced to jail in absentia over online posts calling for murder of chief magistrate and his family
- Cheung Chi-ho is unlikely to serve four-month jail term for civil contempt of court any time soon as he absconded in 2021 while under police investigation
- Under 2019 ban, members of the public cannot publish and circulate material online that incites the use or threat of violence
The defendant had written Facebook posts that breached a 2019 court ban. Photo: AP