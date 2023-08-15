Deputy Commissioner for Operations Albert Yuen said he hoped officers would think outside the box and embrace empathy in their work. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police’s outgoing deputy chief urges officers to treat residents ‘like family’ but remain wary of national security threats, signs of ‘soft resistance’
- Deputy Commissioner for Operations Albert Yuen concludes 37-year career on the force with call for improving relations with the public
- But he says officers should stay on guard against any signs of ‘soft resistance’, warning that no compromise can be made on national security
