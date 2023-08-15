One of two jet skis under trial by police to boost close-to-shore and beach rescue capabilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Jet skis drafted in to boost Hong Kong police marine search and rescue capabilities
- Two jet skis have been hired and deployed to Sai Kung for evaluation by marine police officers
- Officers say small and manoeuvrable machines will give police close-to-shore and beaching capabilities
