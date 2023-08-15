Officers arrested one of the suspects outside Lohas Park railway station. Photo: Handout
Officers arrested one of the suspects outside Lohas Park railway station. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police probe into online drug sales leads to arrest of 2, seizure of HK$45,000 worth of suspected cannabis buds and equipment

  • Anti-triad squad arrests 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman after identifying suspects in probe
  • Police seize 192 grams of what appears to be cannabis buds along with packaging equipment

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:23pm, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Officers arrested one of the suspects outside Lohas Park railway station. Photo: Handout
Officers arrested one of the suspects outside Lohas Park railway station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE