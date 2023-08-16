Emergency personnel scramble to rescue the injured in the crash near the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong driver, 21, dies, 4 passengers injured after car slams into road divider
- Firefighters took 1½ hours to cut victim out of wreckage; man later declared dead in hospital
- Traffic partially suspended for more than five hours after tragedy on Cha Kwo Ling Road towards Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel
Emergency personnel scramble to rescue the injured in the crash near the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel. Photo: Handout