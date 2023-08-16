Undercover officers posing as mainland Chinese tourists in Hong Kong arrested two taxi drivers on suspicion of overcharging them for a ride from Disneyland to Sha Tin, police on Wednesday revealed in the latest crackdown on unscrupulous cabbies. The two suspects, caught on Monday night, were also detained for soliciting passengers and not activating their taximeters. Police said one of the men also failed to display his driver identity plate. As of Wednesday morning, the two drivers, aged 37 and 51, were still in police custody. The force said the two vehicles involved were also impounded for inspection. 2 Hong Kong taxi drivers arrested for alleged overcharging in Tsim Sha Tsui Plain-clothes officers from the New Territories South traffic unit impersonating mainland travellers were approached by the two cabbies on Fantasy Road outside Hong Kong Disneyland Park on Lantau Island at about 9pm on Monday. “The two taxi drivers charged fares higher than the normal rates to take [undercover officers] to two hotels in Sha Tin,” the force on Wednesday said. A source familiar with the case said one of the drivers charged HK$400 (US$51) for the trip that would normally cost about HK$250. Hong Kong taxi industry rep, adviser disagree on how to deter overcharging cabbies After reaching the destination and paying the marked-up fare, officers identified themselves and arrested the driver, he said. “Police will continue to take resolute enforcement actions to combat illegal acts such as overcharging by taxi drivers to safeguard the rights and interests of citizens and tourists, as well as maintain Hong Kong’s international image,” the force said. Police also appealed to passengers to take note of information such as the time, location, taxi plate number, driver’s name and route taken and report such illegal activities. On Saturday, police issued 10 traffic summonses to taxi drivers accused of soliciting passengers, failing to activate the taximeter and other illegal acts in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping and entertainment district. During the operation, police also set up roadblocks and intercepted 94 taxis carrying passengers to inquire if drivers had asked for additional fees. On the same day, transport secretary Lam Sai-hung warned “black sheep” in the taxi trade not to cross the line, adding that the force’s publicity for the crackdown would boost the deterrent effect. “These black sheep have not only been a shame to the taxi industry, but also tarnished Hongkongers’ image in the eyes of tourists. They are harming the interests of all Hong Kong people,” Lam said. Hong Kong proposes slapping taxi drivers with demerit points for bad behaviour The government last month introduced a bill to increase regulation of the private-hire vehicle industry, including a demerit-points scheme that would hand cabbies three, five or 10 penalty points if they violate any one of 11 offences. Overcharging, wilfully refusing or neglecting to accept a hire will result in a 10-point penalty, and five and three points will be given for acts such as use of a route other than the most direct one or refusal to carry the requested number of passengers, provided the total is within the vehicle’s capacity. If a driver accumulates 15 or more points in two years, he or she will be disqualified from operating a taxi for three months. Subsequent disqualifications will result in up to six months’ suspension. Taxi unions warned the points system would duplicate existing punishments and put extra pressure on law-abiding drivers.