The defendant will remain in Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre until sentencing on August 30. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong man praised deadly shopping centre stabbings in online posts, called for ‘random and bloody violence’ against residents

  • Rex Lee, 34, pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court to two counts of incitement to wound for provocative messages he published on Facebook
  • Defendant wrote on social media about his delusional thoughts of being oppressed by society and his desire for ‘war and genocide’, court told

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:09pm, 16 Aug, 2023

