Hong Kong police revealed details on the operation on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong, Thai police arrest 4 in joint operation after officers uncover drug syndicate smuggling heroin inside plaster lion statues
- Police operation started in July after officers detected syndicate importing heroin from Thailand by air freight based on information from counterparts in country
- Two men were arrested in Yuen Long while police in Bangkok detained two women
