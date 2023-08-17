Hong Kong police revealed details on the operation on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong, Thai police arrest 4 in joint operation after officers uncover drug syndicate smuggling heroin inside plaster lion statues

  • Police operation started in July after officers detected syndicate importing heroin from Thailand by air freight based on information from counterparts in country
  • Two men were arrested in Yuen Long while police in Bangkok detained two women

Emily Hung
Updated: 1:45am, 17 Aug, 2023

