Customs has stepped up anti-smuggling measures at the airport with the lifting of travel curbs. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong customs seizes more than 3 tonnes of illegal drugs worth over HK$1.3 billion in first 7 months of year, up nearly 20 per cent from whole of 2022
- Source says surge attributed to ‘timely adjustments’ in enforcement action targeting new tactics and routes employed by syndicates
- Authorities also rolled out two-month operation aimed at parcel-collection points citywide arresting teen, 17, and truck driver, 64 in separate cases
Customs has stepped up anti-smuggling measures at the airport with the lifting of travel curbs. Photo: Yik Yeung-man