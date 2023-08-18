The four pleaded guilty earlier this year to a joint charge of robbery for stealing 33 Swiss watches and six American-made leather bracelets. Photo: Warton Li
4 Hong Kong robbers jailed for up to 8 years over daylight luxury watch heist in busy shopping district
- Four sentenced on Friday among 11 people charged in connection with theft of 33 Swiss watches, six American-made leather bracelets from shop on July 1, 2018
- Judge Joseph Yau says robbers’ decision to strike in broad daylight shows ‘blatant disregard for the law and safety of other people’
The four pleaded guilty earlier this year to a joint charge of robbery for stealing 33 Swiss watches and six American-made leather bracelets. Photo: Warton Li