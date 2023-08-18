More than 100 white-clad men stormed Yuen Long MTR station in 2019 and attacked anti-government protesters and commuters indiscriminately using rattan sticks and metal rods, leaving at least 45 people injured. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: decorator, 64, loses appeal against rioting, wounding charges over 2019 Yuen Long MTR attacks
- Judge finds submission from Ching Wai-ming inappropriate after claiming he believed government instructed white-clad mob to storm MTR station in 2019
- Court says appellant also made submissions which contradicted argument that police made errors when identifying Ching
More than 100 white-clad men stormed Yuen Long MTR station in 2019 and attacked anti-government protesters and commuters indiscriminately using rattan sticks and metal rods, leaving at least 45 people injured. Photo: Handout