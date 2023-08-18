Customs officials display a HK$62 million haul of black market cigarettes discovered on a cargo ship from Cambodia. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Customs officials display a HK$62 million haul of black market cigarettes discovered on a cargo ship from Cambodia. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officials seize black market cigarettes worth HK$62 million from cargo ship

  • Customs official says illicit cigarettes hidden in containers among crates of dried tapioca from Cambodia
  • Cigarettes found after containers X-rayed by officials; arrests not ruled out as investigation continues

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:14pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officials display a HK$62 million haul of black market cigarettes discovered on a cargo ship from Cambodia. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Customs officials display a HK$62 million haul of black market cigarettes discovered on a cargo ship from Cambodia. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE