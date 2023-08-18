A line-up of the eight wanted activists shown as the National Security Department offered a HK$1 million reward on each of their heads, with Nathan Law at bottom right. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong woman detained over alleged links to wanted opposition legislator Nathan Law, Post has learned
- Woman taken into custody by national security police on Friday, but later released without charge
- Detained woman also accused of links to people connected with now-disbanded opposition group Demosisto
