A Hong Kong court has decided to postpone Jimmy Lai’s national security trial for a third time. Photo: Warton Li
National security trial of Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai postponed yet again so judge can wrap up separate subversion case
- High Court decides to adjourn media mogul’s trial for third time to allow one of three presiding judges to hear evidence for separate subversion case
- Apple Daily founder will have spent more than three years behind bars by time he stands trial on December 18
