A Hong Kong court has decided to postpone Jimmy Lai’s national security trial for a third time. Photo: Warton Li
National security trial of Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai postponed yet again so judge can wrap up separate subversion case

  • High Court decides to adjourn media mogul’s trial for third time to allow one of three presiding judges to hear evidence for separate subversion case
  • Apple Daily founder will have spent more than three years behind bars by time he stands trial on December 18

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:31pm, 18 Aug, 2023

