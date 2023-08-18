Seven colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po are suspected to have been stolen, according to authorities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Seven colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po are suspected to have been stolen, according to authorities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man over theft and sale of colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po

  • Seven colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po are missing; force believes they were sold for thousands of dollars
  • According to Chief Inspector Wong Sai-kwan, 49-year-old suspect has already admitted to stealing signs and also committing a number of other burglaries

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:09pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Seven colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po are suspected to have been stolen, according to authorities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Seven colonial-era street signs in Sham Shui Po are suspected to have been stolen, according to authorities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE