Wanted activist Nathan Law protests outside a meeting in Rome between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio three years ago. Photo: AP.
Hong Kong home of sister-in-law of wanted activist Nathan Law targeted in second police raid on family members in space of weeks
- National security police detain Law’s sister-in-law for questioning after home raided on Saturday afternoon
- Raid came a day after woman detained on suspicion of links to Law and people connected with now-disbanded opposition group Demosisto
