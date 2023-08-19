A survey has found more than 40 per cent of postsecondary students have gambled, sparking warnings about the dangers of debt. Photo: Shutterstock
Alarm bells rung over Hong Kong students’ gambling habits by counselling service
- Survey finds more than 40 per cent of postsecondary students have gambled, some up to HK$5,000 over a three-month period
- NGO warns that youngsters risk falling prey to online fraudsters who claim they can help tackle debt caused by gambling
A survey has found more than 40 per cent of postsecondary students have gambled, sparking warnings about the dangers of debt. Photo: Shutterstock