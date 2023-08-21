The amount Hongkongers lost in online shopping scams in the first half of last year was HK$94.1 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 50 for alleged use of fake cheques, bogus bank slips to buy luxury goods worth HK$3.5 million
- Fraudsters posed as buyers to approach sellers of luxury bags, watches and wines on social media and other e-commerce platforms
- Suspects showed fake receipts to sellers to convince them they had deposited cheques, Chief Inspector Ngan Hoi-Ian says
