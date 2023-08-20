A sport fisherman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after he and another angler got into an argument and fell into the sea at North Point. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong angler arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after fight with another sport fisherman ends in drowning
- Two men fought over their fishing spots on waterfront near Tin Chiu Street in North Point at about 3pm
- They fell into sea and managed to climb back out, only to resume fighting, police say, adding one man fall into water second time and drowned
