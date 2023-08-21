Tai Lam Correctional Institution, where a prisoner was pepper-sprayed after he launched an attack on a staff member. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong prisoner pepper-sprayed after second attack on jail staff in space of 3 weeks
- Prison officer suffered nose injury in attack at Tai Lam Correctional Institution; incident reported to police for further investigation
- Inmate, 27, whose injuries were treated by prison doctor, convicted of possession of an offensive weapon in public two years ago
