Hong Kong’s top court has ruled that the convicted student cannot get a further reduction on his jail term. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: university student loses final appeal against 5-year jail term over independence call
- Top court rules discounts on guilty plea not always applicable to serious transgressions of national security
- Landmark move will set bar for sentencing in national security trials, including high-profile case of 29 opposition figures who had also pleaded guilty
Hong Kong’s top court has ruled that the convicted student cannot get a further reduction on his jail term. Photo: Sam Tsang