Hong Kong’s top court has ruled that the convicted student cannot get a further reduction on his jail term. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: university student loses final appeal against 5-year jail term over independence call

  • Top court rules discounts on guilty plea not always applicable to serious transgressions of national security
  • Landmark move will set bar for sentencing in national security trials, including high-profile case of 29 opposition figures who had also pleaded guilty

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:26am, 22 Aug, 2023

