Hong Kong security chief slams ‘artistic creations’ used as guise to endanger national security, does not confirm if Pillar of Shame sculptor is wanted

  • Security minister Chris Tang’s letter revealed by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, who created piece marking Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • Galschiot, based in Denmark, had written to city authorities seeking clarification on an arrest warrant for him as reported by Chinese media

Lars Hamer

Updated: 3:46pm, 22 Aug, 2023

The Pillar of Shame sculpture had stood at HKU’s campus since 1997 and was regularly displayed at the annual June 4 vigil in Victoria Park. Photo: SCMP
