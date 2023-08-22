The Pillar of Shame sculpture had stood at HKU’s campus since 1997 and was regularly displayed at the annual June 4 vigil in Victoria Park. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong security chief slams ‘artistic creations’ used as guise to endanger national security, does not confirm if Pillar of Shame sculptor is wanted
- Security minister Chris Tang’s letter revealed by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, who created piece marking Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Galschiot, based in Denmark, had written to city authorities seeking clarification on an arrest warrant for him as reported by Chinese media
The Pillar of Shame sculpture had stood at HKU’s campus since 1997 and was regularly displayed at the annual June 4 vigil in Victoria Park. Photo: SCMP