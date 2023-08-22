Officers questioned Anna Kwok’s parents two weeks ago about whether they had offered their daughter any help. Photo: Facebook/Anna Kwok
Hong Kong national security police question 2 brothers of wanted activist Anna Kwok, weeks after interviewing parents
- Source says pair taken away by officers as part of investigation into potential contacts of eight wanted activists or their ‘agents’ in the city
- Anna Kwok, who left city in January 2020, is youngest of the eight accused of breaching national security law
