Officers questioned Anna Kwok’s parents two weeks ago about whether they had offered their daughter any help. Photo: Facebook/Anna Kwok
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police question 2 brothers of wanted activist Anna Kwok, weeks after interviewing parents

  • Source says pair taken away by officers as part of investigation into potential contacts of eight wanted activists or their ‘agents’ in the city
  • Anna Kwok, who left city in January 2020, is youngest of the eight accused of breaching national security law

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:40pm, 22 Aug, 2023

