The ferry pier in North Point, near where two fishermen had allegedly fought. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong sport fisherman charged with murder over death of fellow angler after alleged North Point fight led to pair falling twice into sea
- Police had earlier arrested Chan Shu-yung, 66, over manslaughter following incident, but reclassified case as murder
- Prosecution asks for adjournment to allow police to collect more evidence and find witnesses
The ferry pier in North Point, near where two fishermen had allegedly fought. Photo: Handout