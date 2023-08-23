The ferry pier in North Point, near where two fishermen had allegedly fought. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong sport fisherman charged with murder over death of fellow angler after alleged North Point fight led to pair falling twice into sea

  • Police had earlier arrested Chan Shu-yung, 66, over manslaughter following incident, but reclassified case as murder
  • Prosecution asks for adjournment to allow police to collect more evidence and find witnesses

Harvey Kong
Updated: 12:13pm, 23 Aug, 2023

