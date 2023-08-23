Police intercepted a white van carrying HK$400,000 worth of narcotics on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man, 30, investigated over drugs delivery in Repulse Bay after arrest uncovers HK$400,000 worth of narcotics in van
- Haul includes 2kg of what appeared to be cannabis, 16 boxes of suspected cannabis-infused candy and 38 bottles of suspected hemp oil
- Suspect arrested after being pulled over at a roadblock near the luxury neighbourhood on Tuesday night
