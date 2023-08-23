The two suspected triad members who were among eight men arrested by police in connection with the fight at a Yau Ma Tei nightclub over the weekend. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 8 suspected triad members over weekend nightclub brawl

  • Post learns fight broke out between 10 men, suspected of being members of 14K and Sun Yee On triad groups, over weekend
  • Police arrest suspects in series of raids on Monday and Tuesday; force says investigation ongoing

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:43pm, 23 Aug, 2023

