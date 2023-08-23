Police have warned users to purchase only on official channels online or make transactions in person. Photo: Shutterstock
More than 230 Hongkongers scammed through online shopping, travel or hotel deals in single week in August, police reveal
- Police say losses by victims in this period totalled HK$210,000, with biggest case involving HK$50,000
- Most reports centre on sales of items such as handbags, concert tickets, travel packages and electronics
