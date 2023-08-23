A Hong Kong court has given the go-ahead for the government to appeal against a rejected ban on a 2019 protest song often mistaken for the national anthem . The Court of First Instance on Wednesday granted permission to the Department of Justice to renew its request for an injunction on “ Glory to Hong Kong ” before the Court of Appeal. Justice department appeals against judge’s refusal to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ Government lawyers earlier this month applied to review the lower court’s ruling by citing what they saw as a failure to afford “the greatest weight and deference” to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu , who deemed the unofficial anthem of the 2019 anti-government protests a national security risk. The proposed injunction aimed to bar anyone harbouring criminal intent from “broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing [the song] in any way”. The unprecedented bid, if granted, would also cover individuals and bodies that assisted, caused, procured, incited, aided, abetted, knowingly authorised, permitted or allowed others to commit the prohibited acts. The justice department, on behalf of Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, also maintained the court should generally accede to the executive authorities’ assessment because of the judicial lack of expertise , sensitive intelligence and institutional capacity on threats to the country’s safety. The appeal bid had the backing of three pro-Beijing political parties, who urged the government to suppress the song’s circulation as soon as possible. AmCham hails court rejection of bid to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song Mr Justice Anthony Chan Kin-keung, approved by Lee to oversee national security proceedings, blocked the government bid last month over concerns of the ban’s “lack of effect”. He also highlighted potential conflicts with criminal law procedures, such as bail requirements and commencement of legal proceedings within specified time periods. Judge warns ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song ban might not have desired effect Authorities insisted the ban would compel internet service providers to remove content related to the anti-government tune. But Chan said the intended order might not have such an effect, a remark that echoed legal experts’ doubts as to whether foreign tech giants, such as Google, would comply.