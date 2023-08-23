Ng appealed to the court to offer the greatest leniency possible to Fung, who he said was an innocent young man susceptible to peer influence.

“The 517 days he went into hiding was nowhere near comfortable. His eventual arrest was to him nothing less than extrication,” defence lawyer Chris Ng Chung-luen said.

Fung’s counsel on Wednesday told West Kowloon Court that the accused had reaped what he had sown and that the almost year and a half his client had hidden was similar to house arrest.

He added Fung wanted to reunite with his family and return to college so he could fulfil his dream of becoming a badminton coach.

Fung, who was in casual wear with long hair when police escorted him back to court last summer, appeared in the dock on Wednesday in formal clothes with his hair in a top knot.

Advertisement

He was at first charged alongside six others with rioting during the National Day protests in Tsuen Wan on October 1, 2019, part of the wider anti-government unrest that year triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Four of his co-defendants have already been jailed for up to 56 months on charges of rioting and arson

A fifth accused was given a year behind bars on a lesser count of unlawful assembly after he attempted to help fellow protester and co-accused Tsang Chi-kin, who survived being shot in the stomach by a police officer during the disturbances.

Tsang and Fung jumped bail and the District Court issued warrants for their arrest in December 2020 for Tsang and in February 2021 for Fung.

Prosecutors said the pair, together with fugitives Ansen Wong and Alex Wong Chun-yin, tried to seek protection at the US consulate in October 2020 on the advice of a middleman, identified in court only by the surname Chan, and members of YouTube commentary channel Tuesdayroad.

Advertisement

The two Wongs also skipped court hearings after being charged in cases tied to the 2019 unrest.

The court heard the four hid out in rented flats prepared by other accomplices after their failed bid for asylum.

Advertisement

One of the accomplices is alleged to have been warehouse worker Yip Ho, said to be responsible for buying food and taking care of their other daily needs.

A prosecution summary of the case said other hiding places used by the four included a hotel room in Tsuen Wan, as well as an industrial unit and an office in Kwai Chung.

The prosecution said the unidentified accomplices also made arrangements so that the four would not be detected when they moved from place to place.

Advertisement

The court heard a man nicknamed Rico told the four fugitives that they could be smuggled out of Hong Kong.

The four left for Sai Kung’s Pak Tam Chung in the early hours of July 13 to board a Taiwan-bound vessel, unaware they were already under police surveillance.

Advertisement

Officers arrested the four soon after they took off in a taxi from a residential complex in Kwai Chung.

A search of Fung found he had NT$10,000 (US$313), three mobile phones and maps for potential use in Taiwan.

The 24-year-old said under caution that members of the YouTube channel had paid their living expenses while they made plans for the boat escape attempt.

Deputy Judge Norton Pang Leung-ting adjourned the case until September 11 for sentencing.

The three other defendants are expected to enter pleas of guilty to perverting the course of justice at a separate hearing in late September.

Yip, the only accomplice of the four fugitives who was arrested, is expected to admit liability in early October.