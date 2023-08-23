South China Morning Post
Hong Kong protests
TANG Kai-yin is escorted to Wan Chai District Court after being handed over to Hong Kong police by by mainland authorities. Photo: Elson Li
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Last of 12 Hong Kong residents sent back by Beijing after failed bid to flee city to Taiwan in wake of 2019 protests appears in District Court

  • Tang Kai-yin appears in court charged with conspiracy to commit arson and possession of illegal articles linked to 2019 social unrest
  • Defence lawyer granted adjournment to allow Tang to consult counsel and apply for legal aid
Brian Wong
The last of 12 Hong Kong residents released by mainland China after a failed bid to flee by boat to Taiwan has been remanded in custody in the city to face criminal charges in connection with his alleged role in the 2019 anti-government protests.

Police escorted Tang Kai-yin, 34, to the District Court on Wednesday, exactly three years after the 12 were intercepted by the China Coast Guard en route to the self-ruled island.

Defence counsel Ng Kwok-wa asked for a 10 week adjournment so Tang could apply for legal aid and take advice from his lawyers on charges of conspiracy to commit arson and possession of illegal articles.

Ng added an adjournment would also allow time for the Department of Justice to consider a potential fresh charge related to Tang’s escape attempt.

TANG Kai-yin, the last of 12 Hongkongers arrested by the China Coast Guard in 2020, is escorted to Wan Chai District Court. Photo: Elson Li

Chief Judge of the District Court Justin Ko King-sau scheduled the next hearing for early November.

The court is expected to decide whether to confiscate Tang’s HK$5,000 bail money at his next appearance.

The defendant, a Lego salesman at the time of his 2019 arrest, was not required to speak apart from confirming he understood the arrangements.

Tang made no apparent response to words and gestures of support from the public gallery as he was taken from the court.

Tang was among five people linked to a haul of dangerous chemicals found in an Airbnb flat in Wan Chai before demonstrations on October 1, 2019.

Four people, including two who were also among the 12 arrested in mainland waters three years ago, were sentenced to up to 38 months in prison for possessing articles with intent to damage or destroy property.
A Shenzen court sentenced Tang to three years in jail by a mainland judge for his role in the organisation of the illegal border crossing in August, 2020.
Another organiser was jailed for two years and eight companions were ordered to spend seven months behind bars.

Two teenagers avoided prosecution on the mainland because of their youth, although they were locked up for four months before they were handed over to Hong Kong police.

Families of the 12 had complained about their inability to contact their relatives while they were held on remand north of the border and being unable to retain the legal representation of their choice

Two mainland lawyers hired by some of the families of the 12 had their professional licences revoked by Chinese judicial authorities.

One of them, Lu Siwei, was recently detained in Laos, which sparked fears he might be deported at the request of Beijing.

