Last of 12 Hong Kong residents sent back by Beijing after failed bid to flee city to Taiwan in wake of 2019 protests appears in District Court
- Tang Kai-yin appears in court charged with conspiracy to commit arson and possession of illegal articles linked to 2019 social unrest
- Defence lawyer granted adjournment to allow Tang to consult counsel and apply for legal aid
Police escorted Tang Kai-yin, 34, to the District Court on Wednesday, exactly three years after the 12 were intercepted by the China Coast Guard en route to the self-ruled island.
Defence counsel Ng Kwok-wa asked for a 10 week adjournment so Tang could apply for legal aid and take advice from his lawyers on charges of conspiracy to commit arson and possession of illegal articles.
Ng added an adjournment would also allow time for the Department of Justice to consider a potential fresh charge related to Tang’s escape attempt.
Chief Judge of the District Court Justin Ko King-sau scheduled the next hearing for early November.
The court is expected to decide whether to confiscate Tang’s HK$5,000 bail money at his next appearance.
The defendant, a Lego salesman at the time of his 2019 arrest, was not required to speak apart from confirming he understood the arrangements.
Tang made no apparent response to words and gestures of support from the public gallery as he was taken from the court.
Tang was among five people linked to a haul of dangerous chemicals found in an Airbnb flat in Wan Chai before demonstrations on October 1, 2019.
Another organiser was jailed for two years and eight companions were ordered to spend seven months behind bars.
Two teenagers avoided prosecution on the mainland because of their youth, although they were locked up for four months before they were handed over to Hong Kong police.
Families of the 12 had complained about their inability to contact their relatives while they were held on remand north of the border and being unable to retain the legal representation of their choice
One of them, Lu Siwei, was recently detained in Laos, which sparked fears he might be deported at the request of Beijing.