Police escorted Tang Kai-yin, 34, to the District Court on Wednesday, exactly three years after the 12 were intercepted by the China Coast Guard en route to the self-ruled island.

Defence counsel Ng Kwok-wa asked for a 10 week adjournment so Tang could apply for legal aid and take advice from his lawyers on charges of conspiracy to commit arson and possession of illegal articles.

Ng added an adjournment would also allow time for the Department of Justice to consider a potential fresh charge related to Tang’s escape attempt.

TANG Kai-yin, the last of 12 Hongkongers arrested by the China Coast Guard in 2020, is escorted to Wan Chai District Court. Photo: Elson Li

Chief Judge of the District Court Justin Ko King-sau scheduled the next hearing for early November.