According to police, 716 physical and sexual abuse cases involving children were recorded between January and June of this year. The figure represented a 29.2 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The force on Wednesday also said it was ramping up its investigative workforce by up to 40 per cent to prepare for an expected rise in child abuse cases once the city introduced legislation mandating such crimes be reported by health professionals and educators.

Noting that about 45 per cent of cases were reported by teachers and social workers, Kong said: “With the resumption of school life, we observed that more cases of physical abuse reported were due to parenting issues.”

The senior superintendent added that public awareness could have also increased after widespread media coverage of a child abuse scandal at care facility run by a prominent NGO, prompting more people to file reports.

Coming to light in December 2021, 34 staff members at the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children were later arrested on suspicion of abusing at least 40 children at the group’s residential home in Kowloon.

Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung vows police will bring in more officers to handle an expected rise in child abuse case reports. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The suspects were accused of yanking the victims’ hair, hitting them on their heads, as well as slapping the toddlers and tossing them to the floor.

One of the childcare workers, a 64-year-old woman, was jailed for 2½ years after she admitted assaulting six boys, three girls and two toddlers in late 2021.

The figures released on Wednesday also showed the number of physical abuse cases involving children had risen to 359 during the first six months of 2023, reflecting a rise of 25.5 per cent from last year.

Among those incidents, 268 involved family members and 17 were linked to domestic helpers.

The force also recorded a spike in sexual abuse cases targeting minors, jumping 33.2 per cent to 357. The data showed 246 of the incidents involved indecent assault, an 80 per cent rise from the first half of 2022.

Kong said many of the incidents were reported by students attending in-person activities at schools.

“Out of sexual curiosity, sometimes [students] will have some inappropriate bodily contact that might form some allegations of indecent assault,” he said.

The force also observed that children continued to be targeted by online sexual predators despite the return to classrooms.

“After the outbreak, children and teens have become more reliant on online channels for meeting new friends,” he said. “As they meet these online friends alone, there’s a danger of falling into the trap of being sexually assaulted.”

Following public outcry over the scandal in late 2021, authorities in June of this year proposed a bill requiring health professionals, educators and social workers to report suspected cases of child abuse.

Kong said police would reinforce each of the city’s regional child abuse investigation teams with an additional sergeant and three extra constables before the end of the year, accounting for an overall manpower increase of up to 40 per cent.

A special task force set up in July 2022 to handle such cases also aimed to increase staff numbers from 200 to 230 over the same period to cope with an expected rise in reports.

Police will also roll out a public awareness campaign targeting both parents and children for a third year. The drive will launch in September and include a metaverse exhibition and “Dress Casual Day” at schools and workplaces.

Ill-treatment or neglect of a child in Hong Kong carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years under the Offences against the Person Ordinance.