Hong Kong police have launched an investigation into the death of an 85-year-old woman found with neck and head wounds lying near an axe outside her flat.

A source familiar with the case said the woman was discovered on Wednesday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbour, who was later found hanged inside his 14th-floor flat at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan.

A police spokesman said the man, 66, was later certified dead at Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin crime unit are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

Hong Kong police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found dead near an axe outside her flat in Ching Yuk House at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook / Jack Mak

The source said an argument over noise from the woman’s 15th-floor flat at broke out around 1pm. The man later filed a complaint to a security guard on the ground floor.