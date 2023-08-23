Hong Kong police investigate death of woman, 85, found with cut wounds and lying near an axe after dispute with neighbour, who also died later
- Source says axe was found in a nearby corridor at Tsz Ching Estate, after dispute between woman and her neighbour, who was later found hanging inside his flat
- Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin crime unit are investigating whether the two cases are related
Hong Kong police have launched an investigation into the death of an 85-year-old woman found with neck and head wounds lying near an axe outside her flat.
A source familiar with the case said the woman was discovered on Wednesday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbour, who was later found hanged inside his 14th-floor flat at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan.
A police spokesman said the man, 66, was later certified dead at Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.
Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin crime unit are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.
The source said an argument over noise from the woman’s 15th-floor flat at broke out around 1pm. The man later filed a complaint to a security guard on the ground floor.
The guard found the 85-year-old lying unconscious outside her flat at around 4pm, the source said.
“The woman suffered cut wounds on the neck and head, and an axe was found near her in the public corridor,” the source said.
The woman was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Police cordoned off the two floors as part of the investigation.