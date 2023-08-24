Hong Kong police probe link between murder-suicide case and noise dispute at public housing block
- Source says preliminary investigation suggests woman, 85, attacked with axe by 66-year-old man, who was found hanged in his flat less than an hour after she died
- Police say duo had lived one floor apart and previously complained about noise caused by one another
Hong Kong police are investigating whether a long-standing noise dispute led to a murder-suicide that saw an 85-year-old woman hacked to death with an axe at a public housing block.
A source familiar with the case on Thursday said a preliminary investigation suggested the suspected attacker was her neighbour – a 66-year-old man – who was found hanged in his flat less than an hour after the woman died in hospital on Wednesday.
The victim, Tam Fung-oi, lived on the 15th floor of Ching Yuk House at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan. She was discovered lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the public corridor on the same floor at around 4pm.
She was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital and died at 4.46pm.
Hong Kong police say death of woman, 85, found outside flat ‘murder-suicide’
“An initial examination revealed she had suffered six deep cut wounds, each approximately 10cm [7.87 inches] in length, on the right side of the back of her head,” Superintendent Lau Ka-ho, an assistant district commander for Wong Tai Sin, said on Thursday.
“On the front part of her neck, there were another three [10cm-long] cut wounds.”
Police found a bloodstained axe near the woman, along with bloodstains on the lower part of the corridor walls.
The source said two other neighbours, living on the 15th floor, heard someone scream at around 4pm on Wednesday, but did not venture out to check.
After discovering the woman had filed a complaint with a security guard at around 1pm alleging that her neighbour – Chow Yuen-cheong – had caused a disturbance, officers went to the 66-year-old’s flat on the 14th floor and discovered the door was locked.
Officers then broke into the flat and found him hanging from a cable at around 5.30pm. Chow was also taken to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he died at 6.42pm.
“An initial investigation revealed that the woman was allegedly attacked by the man with a sharp-edged object,” police said in a statement. “An axe in connection with the case was seized at the scene.”
According to police, bloodstains were found on the brown trousers and black sports shoes that the man was wearing.
Officers also found a short-sleeve shirt with multiple bloodstains in the flat.
Police said the two residents had lodged about 10 complaints against each other in recent months. Both lived alone, with the man’s flat located directly beneath the woman’s.
Hong Kong sport fisherman charged with murder over death of fellow angler
Superintendent Lau said the woman had complained about the man striking the ceiling of his flat with a hard object to create noise, while the neighbour had taken issue with her hitting her floor.
He said police were currently unable to confirm with 100 per cent certainty that the two deaths were related to the noise complaints.
“We have reason to believe that the death of the woman is connected to the man, his suicide and the seized axe,” he said.
There were no records to suggest either of the pair had suffered from any mental illnesses, Lau added.
Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong police conduct tests at village house
Police said autopsies would be carried out to determine the cause of their deaths.
Lau appealed to witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 6156.
Police have classified the incident as a murder and suicide. Detectives from Wong Tai Sin district crime squad are following up on the case.