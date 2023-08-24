Hong Kong police are investigating whether a long-standing noise dispute led to a murder-suicide that saw an 85-year-old woman hacked to death with an axe at a public housing block.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday said a preliminary investigation suggested the suspected attacker was her neighbour – a 66-year-old man – who was found hanged in his flat less than an hour after the woman died in hospital on Wednesday.

The victim, Tam Fung-oi, lived on the 15th floor of Ching Yuk House at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan. She was discovered lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the public corridor on the same floor at around 4pm.

She was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital and died at 4.46pm.

“An initial examination revealed she had suffered six deep cut wounds, each approximately 10cm [7.87 inches] in length, on the right side of the back of her head,” Superintendent Lau Ka-ho, an assistant district commander for Wong Tai Sin, said on Thursday.