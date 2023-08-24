Ma, a former noodle shop worker, had allowed Hung to use his address for the delivery of a parcel from Brazil, later found to contain 1,185 grams (42 ounces) of cocaine, in October 2016.

Chan also told Ma he might receive a lighter penalty if he lied about the extent of Hung’s involvement and assumed the entire blame for an offence he insisted he had no knowledge of.

The District Court heard Chan had tried to convince the then 20-year-old man that it would do him no good to incriminate his work colleague Hung Chi-him, who had reportedly played a more prominent role in the crime.

Paul Chan Keung-lee, 60, on Thursday confessed to colluding with a barrister to make suspect Ma Ka-kin provide false testimony to customs officers in charge of the 2016 case which involved cocaine worth HK$1.9 million (US$242,345).

He said Hung had instructed him not to collect the package but to hand over a mail notification card sent to his home. He denied knowing the parcel’s contents.

Ma and Hung were jointly charged with trafficking a dangerous drug, but prosecutors later dropped the allegation against the latter before applying for a High Court trial.

During the adjournment at the magistrates’ courts, Ma had eight meetings with his legal representatives, including Chan and barrister Dorothy Cheung Hiu-wai.

Chan asserted that Ma’s conviction was beyond doubt but Hung had an arguable case.

The former clerk also asked Ma to approve a statement whereby the latter would confess to framing Hung because he had owed him money, but Ma had refused to sign.

Cheung reportedly had knowledge of the conversations but raised no objection to the scheme.

The barrister also allegedly sent a letter to the prosecution stating that Ma was willing to help Hung as the latter had committed no crime. Ma said he had never given such an instruction nor seen the document.

But Ma agreed to plead guilty to trafficking nonetheless after being convinced that he could receive the most lenient sentence possible.

He later fired his lawyers and applied to retract his guilty plea, which was accepted.

A High Court jury convicted Ma in a 2019 trial by a majority vote of five to two, resulting in him being sentenced to 23 years in prison. Photo: Warton Li

But a High Court jury convicted Ma in a 2019 trial by a majority vote of five to two, resulting in him being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The Court of Appeal cleared Ma of the charge and quashed his sentence two years later, when he had already spent more than 4½ years in incarceration.

The District Court heard on Thursday that Chan had 15 previous convictions, including eight concerning robbery and burglary between 1982 and 2014, but was nonetheless offered a job at various law firms in the city.

Defence counsel Joe Chan Wai-yin urged the court to pass a sentence to allow the immediate discharge of the ex-paralegal, who has been remanded at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre for two years.

The barrister said Paul Chan had no plans to return to work after his release given his advanced age and ill health.

He highlighted that the offence had no substantial impact on the course of justice, as customs investigators’ decision to drop the trafficking charge against Hung was not based on Ma’s bogus claims.

Prosecutor Ned Lai Ka-yee confirmed but stopped short of explaining the officers’ reasons for the move.

Judge Kathie Cheung Kit-yee is expected to sentence Chan next month.

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years when the case is heard in the District Court.

Barrister Cheung has denied the charge and is set to stand trial in October.