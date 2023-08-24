South China Morning Post
Hong Kong courts
The government is expected to take back a 32-hectare plot from the Hong Kong Golf Club next Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong court extends suspension on authorities’ approval to build public flats on Fanling golf course

  • High Court ruling does not prevent development authorities from beginning pre-construction on site
  • Hong Kong Golf Club, which is leasing plot, earlier turned down government offer to delay preliminary soil work by two years
Brian Wong
A Hong Kong court has extended a suspension of environmental authorities’ approval to build public housing on part of the city’s oldest golf course until a judicial challenge against the decision is resolved.

But Wednesday’s High Court ruling does not prevent development authorities from beginning pre-construction work on 9.5 hectares (23.5 acres) of the land in Fanling leased by the Hong Kong Golf Club, provided that it does not result in any environmental damage.

The land is part of a 32-hectare plot the government is expected to take back next Friday.

Authorities aim to use 9.5 hectares of the land for public housing. Photo: May Tse

The court earlier ordered a temporary halt to any decisions arising from an environment impact assessment report favouring the housing project until it had decided whether an extension of the ban was necessary.

The order arose from a judicial review lodged by the club over what it argued was a failure of authorities to properly consult relevant stakeholders and evaluate the environmental value of the stretch of land earmarked for development.

The government last week extended an olive branch to the club by proposing to delay preliminary soil work by two years, but the organisation turned down the offer, saying it could not ensure the housing plan would be put on hold.
Culture, sports and tourism minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Wednesday revealed plans to open the section of the Old Course as a pet park and walking trail when the government took it back on September 1.

Authorities initially intended to build 12,000 homes on the site, but the number will be revised following the impact assessment report.

