A Hong Kong court has extended a suspension of environmental authorities’ approval to build public housing on part of the city’s oldest golf course until a judicial challenge against the decision is resolved.

But Wednesday’s High Court ruling does not prevent development authorities from beginning pre-construction work on 9.5 hectares (23.5 acres) of the land in Fanling leased by the Hong Kong Golf Club, provided that it does not result in any environmental damage.

The land is part of a 32-hectare plot the government is expected to take back next Friday.

Authorities aim to use 9.5 hectares of the land for public housing. Photo: May Tse

The court earlier ordered a temporary halt to any decisions arising from an environment impact assessment report favouring the housing project until it had decided whether an extension of the ban was necessary.