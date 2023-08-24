“Upon arrival, they were accommodated in subdivided flats and given bogus Hong Kong identity cards to use when seeking employment,” he said. “The syndicate also arranged job interviews, typically offering low-paying, unskilled positions such as cleaning or dishwashing.”

Members of the syndicate recruited mainlanders through social media, claiming they could easily find high-paying jobs in the city, the insider said.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday said intelligence had revealed each person was charged between 20,000 yuan (US$2,770) and 40,000 yuan to apply for a two-way permit – a travel document allowing them to enter the city – and have their journey arranged.

Hong Kong police are hunting the ringleader of a cross-border criminal syndicate that allegedly brought dozens of mainland Chinese residents to the city and helped them find jobs using bogus identity cards.

The syndicate has been operating over the past six months, according to police.

The source said the racket used various excuses and charges, such as accommodation fees, to exploit the victims while also taking most of their salaries for the jobs they illegally held.

“An investigation revealed the syndicate pocketed most of the money paid for the jobs and some of them were unable to find employment for one or two months,” he said.

Officers responsible for investigating human trafficking, from the Kowloon West regional crime unit, arrested nine mainlanders during raids on two subdivided flats in Sham Shui Po on Tuesday. The period of stay had expired for eight of the mainlanders’ travel documents.

Officers seized six bogus Hong Kong identity cards and nine mobile phones along with thousands of dollars.

The four men and five women, aged from 36 to 55, were detained on suspicion of possessing fake identity cards, aiding and abetting the breach of their conditions of stay, as well as overstaying in the city.

Senior Inspector Tam Yu-kei of the unit said one of the flats measured less than 100 sq ft but housed six bunk beds, posing fire safety risks as well as hygiene problems.

She said the investigation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.

The source said police were hunting several Hongkongers in connection with the case, including the alleged ringleader and the man who rented the two flats.

The force was investigating whether the fake identity cards were made in the city, as the quality was very poor, he said.

In Hong Kong, employing illegal workers is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a HK$100,000 (US$12,755) fine.

Possessing, using or selling fake identity cards carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.