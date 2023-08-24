Hong Kong technician gets 6 months’ jail over online calls for copycat attacks on police after July 1, 2021, stabbing of constable
- Lai Chit, a former assistant technical officer at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, jailed over two provocative comments he made on LIHKG forum
- The 38-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to incitement to wound with intent for making explicit remarks about using a knife on police officers
A former university technician has been jailed for six months for inciting copycat attacks on police after a lone assailant stabbed an officer and killed himself on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule two years ago.
Deputy Judge Edward Wong Ching-yu said Lai’s level of culpability was on the lower end of the spectrum, given the spontaneous nature of the offence and the lack of responses generated by the offensive comments.
The comments were on a thread discussing the attack outside Sogo department store in Causeway Bay, where Leung Kin-fai, 50, drove a knife into constable So King-cho’s back before fatally stabbing himself in the chest.
The next morning, Lai told the LIHKG forum a knife was designed for stabbing “animals”, while expressing sympathy for Leung’s attempt at “assassinating” the officer.
He also posted an image showing an individual sticking a knife into another person’s neck, and a screengrab of someone using blades.
Defence counsel earlier cited Lai’s adjustment and anxiety disorders in trying to convince the court he had no violent tendencies.
The deputy judge agreed, adding Lai did not pin his comments to make sure they appeared on top of the thread or take other actions to maximise their impact.
But the court rejected the defence’s contention about a delay to the proceedings, noting the 19-month wait since the first hearing in January 2022 was not excessive taking into account the 7½ months needed for the accused to seek legal advice.
The court adopted a starting point of nine months’ imprisonment before granting a one-third discount to reflect Lai’s timely guilty plea.
Apart from Lai and Yip, former senior immigration assistant Chiu Ho-nam was jailed earlier this year for six months on a similar incitement charge for urging copycat attacks after the July 1 stabbing.
The offence is punishable by up to seven years in jail in the District Court.