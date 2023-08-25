The source said a dispute between the two women started about three months ago after Tang accused the suspect of blocking access to the corridor with Tang’s walking frame.

The victim – Tang Shiu-lin – and the suspect were both residents of the nursing home on Lai Ching Ling Road, police said.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday night said a dispute over the Zimmer frame triggered the alleged attack in a corridor of the home for the elderly in Kwai Chung on Sunday.

An initial investigation suggested the pair had a dispute over the issue on Sunday morning, he said. Later, the duo ran into each other in the corridor at about 8am.

The suspect was accused of using her walking frame to bump into Tang, causing her to fall on the floor.

Tang was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead on Wednesday morning and confirmed to have suffered pelvic fractures.

Police reclassified the case to manslaughter upon further investigation. A postmortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the woman’s death.

The Kwai Tsing district crime squad is investigating the case.

The 93-year-old was arrested for wounding on Monday and released on police bail. She is required to report back to police in early October.