According to police, the syndicate used eight stolen Hong Kong identity cards and bogus documents, including proofs of address and income, to apply for loans online.

“The racket used an AI face-changing programme, commonly known as deepfake technology, to apply for loans online with financial institutions,” he said.

Superintendent Dicken Ko Tik of the cyber security and technology crime bureau on Friday said it was the first time police had discovered scammers employing the so-called deepfake technology to deceive financial institutions.

Hong Kong police have arrested six people in a crackdown on a fraud syndicate that used artificial intelligence (AI) to create doctored images for loan scams on banks and money-lenders.

As financial institutions required applicants to scan and upload their identification documents as well as provide real-time selfies during the online application process, Ko said scammers utilised AI-generated images to mimic people on the stolen identity cards.

He said an investigation revealed that the syndicate made at least 20 online loan applications using the technology in a bid to deceive facial recognition systems used by money-lenders to verify applicant identities.

He said one of the four applications was approved, involving a loan of HK$70,000 (US$8,937).

Superintendent Dicken Ko says the case has prompted police to remind financial institutions to upgrade anti-fraud measures. Photo: Handout

The deepfake scam has prompted police to offer recommendations to related financial institutions to upgrade their anti-fraud measures, according to the superintendent.

“We will continue to actively engage with stakeholders from various industries to bring cyber criminals hiding in the digital world to justice,” Ko warned.

On top of the 20 cases involving AI-generated images, police said the syndicate also used the eight stolen identity cards to apply for 70 other loans and 54 bank accounts with 20 different banks and money-lending companies between September 2022 and July this year.

According to the force, three other loan applications, involving HK$130,000, in total were also approved.

Ko said the syndicate also used the stolen identity cards to register for more than 30 prepaid SIM cards.

In April and May, the fraudsters used the SIM cards to send out more than 7,200 phishing messages tricking residents into providing credit card information by falsely offering shopping reward points, he said.

Ko added that police received one related report in which the victim was coaxed into providing details of his credit card that were used for online shopping.

After gathering evidence, police arrested four men and two women in a series of raids in Kowloon Bay, Diamond Hill, Yau Ma Tei, Lai Chi Kok and North Point on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 31 to 50, were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. They included an alleged ringleader – a 35-year-old man.

During the operation, code-named “Smashscam”, officers seized a stolen identity card, 13 suspected bogus ID cards, 19 mobile phones, nine computers and some fake documents such as proofs of address along with equipment that was used to make false identity cards.

As of Friday morning, all the suspects were still being held for questioning. Police said the operation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.

Ko reminded the public to remain vigilant and guard against deception.

In May, a Japanese man reported losing HK$1,700 worth of ­computer game credits after being fooled by a fake video interview with the chief executive of a bank in Hong Kong.

Another man, aged 25, made a police report even though he did not fall for a scammer’s demand to buy HK$10,000 worth of game credits after being threatened in March with a video in which his face was superimposed on the naked body of a stranger engaged in sex acts.

The previous two cases prompted police to remind the public to be on alert for scammers using new tactics.

The force in July said there were tell-tale signs in deepfakes used in video calls, such as unnatural eye and mouth movements.

To test for authenticity, police said the caller should be asked to move a finger across his or her face. As the programme needed to adjust to the sudden movement, the imitated face would become blurred as the finger moved.