Hong Kong police arrest 458 people in 17-day crackdown on money laundering syndicates handling HK$470 million in crime proceeds
- Force says 330 men and 128 women, aged 15 to 82, arrested in raids spanning about 400 locations across city
- Suspects include scam victims and those looking to make easy money by handing bank accounts over to syndicates, police add
Hong Kong police have arrested more than 450 people during a 17-day crackdown on crime syndicates behind the laundering of HK$470 million (US$59.9 million) in suspected illegal proceeds.
The operation by the force’s financial intelligence and investigation bureau also prevented transfers totalling HK$16 million to criminals between August 7 and 23, police on Friday said.
Senior Superintendent Lui Che-ho of the bureau said officers had seized a large quantity of evidence that included bank cards, documents, mobile phones and computers, in addition to HK$320,000 in cash.
Most of the illegal funds handled by the syndicates were linked to 314 local and overseas cases that included e-shopping frauds, sham investment deals, telephone deception, online romance and job scams, as well as gambling and vice-related offences, he said.
Hong Kong woman arrested for allegedly laundering HK$900 million in crime proceeds
“The main tactics used for money laundering involved the use of financial instruments, such as bank accounts and stored-value accounts, for multiple transfers and deposits,” Lui said.
Police arrested 330 men and 128 women, aged 15 to 82, in raids spanning about 400 locations across the city. Those arrested were detained on suspicion of money laundering and other related offences.
The suspects included 423 Hongkongers and 18 travellers from mainland China.
According to the force, most of the suspects held bank accounts that were used by the criminal syndicates to collect and launder illegal funds.
Lui said the backgrounds of the suspects included jobless residents, people from low-income families, as well as students and domestic helpers.
“Criminal syndicates lured them into money laundering activities with monetary rewards,” he said. “They were paid hundreds to thousands of dollars each, but had to hand over the details of the bank accounts used to process the illegal funds.”
The force revealed that some of the account holders were victims of online romance scams.
“They were coaxed into handing over the details of bank accounts, such as passwords, and then the crime syndicates involved utilised their accounts for money laundering,” the senior superintendent said.
The victims included teachers, nurses, merchants and people with high-earning careers, he said.
Chief Inspector Fan Wai-ho of the bureau said one of the targeted syndicates had allegedly laundered HK$110 million between October last year and June of this year.
The group laundered dirty money by withdrawing it from bank accounts and using the cash to trade cryptocurrencies, helping conceal the flow of crime proceeds, he said.
Hong Kong student among 6 arrested as police clamp down on money laundering group
Police arrested a suspected core member of the syndicate during the operation, alongside seven account holders recruited by the group.
The eight, comprising three men and five women, were detained on suspicion of money laundering – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
The force reminded the public not to lend or sell their bank and stored-value accounts to others for handling cash from unknown sources. Anyone who did could face charges of money laundering, it warned.
Police handled 18,743 between January and June this year, an increase of 52 per cent from 12,326 cases logged over the same period last year.
Losses from this year’s cases reached HK$2.69 billion, up 28 per cent from HK$2.1 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.