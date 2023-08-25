Hong Kong police have arrested more than 450 people during a 17-day crackdown on crime syndicates behind the laundering of HK$470 million (US$59.9 million) in suspected illegal proceeds.

The operation by the force’s financial intelligence and investigation bureau also prevented transfers totalling HK$16 million to criminals between August 7 and 23, police on Friday said.

Senior Superintendent Lui Che-ho of the bureau said officers had seized a large quantity of evidence that included bank cards, documents, mobile phones and computers, in addition to HK$320,000 in cash.

Most of the illegal funds handled by the syndicates were linked to 314 local and overseas cases that included e-shopping frauds, sham investment deals, telephone deception, online romance and job scams, as well as gambling and vice-related offences, he said.

“The main tactics used for money laundering involved the use of financial instruments, such as bank accounts and stored-value accounts, for multiple transfers and deposits,” Lui said.