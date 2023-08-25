A Hong Kong resident accused of masterminding a 2016 jailbreak in India has lost a bid for immediate release on grounds of unlawful detention, after a court sided with a magistrate’s earlier decision to extradite him to his native country for trial.

Ramanjit Singh, also known as Romi, applied for a writ of habeas corpus in the High Court earlier this year and argued his confinement was illegal due to defects in the magistrate’s reasoning in approving an extradition request from the Indian government.

But Mr Justice Russell Coleman on Friday found insufficient evidence New Delhi was pursuing him for either his religious belief or political views, adding the evidence did not support the defendant’s assertion he would be subject to cruel and inhumane treatment as a result of his deportation.

Ramanjit Singh is escorted by police to the High Court for a hearing in 2020. He has been remanded in custody since 2018 following accusations he took part in a robbery in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So

Singh, 34 and married with two children, was put on a global watch list by Interpol after India accused him of jumping bail after having orchestrated a notorious jailbreak in the northern state of Punjab in November 2016, as well as a series of terrorist attacks and political killings in the South Asian country.