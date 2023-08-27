Academics and lawyers told the Post upholding the minimum sentences for Lui Sai-yu would create uncertainties for defendants intending to plead guilty in future.

The Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday refused to reduce a five-year jail term for a university student who admitted to inciting secession. It ruled that a more lenient penalty would still have to fall within the minimum prescribed for serious national security crimes.

Courts often cut a jail sentence by a third for a guilty plea under the common law system.

“The implication is that for those defendants who are considering to plead guilty, they have to be advised that a mere guilty plea, or other mitigating factors, would not reduce the final sentence to less than the prescribed minimum sentence, unless they fall within one of the three categories set out in Article 33 of the national security law,” Johannes Chan Man-mun, former law dean of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), told the Post.

Article 33 stipulates the court can impose a lighter penalty, reduce a sentence or disregard a minor crime if a defendant “voluntarily discontinues the commission of the offence” and “effectively forestalls its consequences”, voluntarily surrenders, reports on an offence committed by someone else or assists in solving other national security cases.

In the high-profile subversion trial over the unofficial primary poll, four activists and former politicians – ex-legislator Au Nok-hin, former district councillors Andrew Chiu Ka-yin and Ben Chung Kam-lun, and businessman Mike Lam King-nam – have chosen to appear as prosecution witnesses.

“The only three conditions that create the actual effect of sentence reduction or lightening of sentence incentivise defendants to choose to report others’ potential commission of national security law offences or to become prosecution witnesses,” Eric Lai Yan-ho, research fellow at Centre for Asian Law at Georgetown University, said.

He said “certainty is broken when the ordinary common law practices in Hong Kong are no longer reliable”.

“It creates a difficult position for defendants as they would never know whether the court considered the nature of their commission of the national security law before pleading guilty,” he added. “It makes the utility of reducing sentences after a guilty plea become very low.”

However, legal scholar Albert Chen Hung-yee from HKU disagreed, arguing the level of uncertainty was negligible as judges in ordinary criminal cases might not consider handing down the maximum jail terms stated in the law anyway.

Sentence reductions would still be beneficial for defendants under the new benchmark, as they could only choose whether to admit their charge based on their chance of acquittal, rather than reduction in the penalty granted, he said.

“First of all, the defendant wouldn’t know if their crime was deemed serious. If it wasn’t, a minimum penalty would not apply,” Chen said.

Dismissing the idea that this arrangement would disadvantage defendants whose sentencing would begin at the lower end of a penalty band, Chen said defendants had no way of gauging where the starting point of their sentence was.

But Chen, at the same time, cautioned that becoming a prosecution witness would not automatically fulfil the requirements of Article 33 for a greater reduction in the sentence.

“Being a prosecution witness within the same case [with multiple defendants] may not fulfil clause three of Article 33,” Chen said.

Former director of public prosecutions Grenville Cross also said this week that the criteria for a bigger reduction in the sentence under Article 33 had been “listed clearly without reserve”, and the court could only consider reducing a sentence beyond its minimum requirement after perusing relevant factors under the provision.

But Cross added this could mean that even if a defendant fulfilled the conditions listed in the provision, pleading guilty might not warrant a one-third reduction.