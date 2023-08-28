The man was charged with indecent assault on the two boys, indecent conduct towards children under the age of 16, and making child pornography.

The Kowloon tutorial centre, set up about six years ago, cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The move came after the owner, a 43-year-old man who also taught at the centre, was accused of indecently assaulting the brothers, aged nine and 12.

A source familiar with the case said on Monday officers would contact the parents of other youngsters who attended the tutorial centre.

He appeared at Kowloon City Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until November 15.

Detectives from the Kowloon West regional crime unit started an investigation last Thursday after a complaint was made by the boys’ family that the youngsters had been the victims of indecent assault and videotaped.

Officers raided the tutorial centre the next day and arrested the owner. They also seized three mobile phones and a USB hard disk.

Police said the two children attended classes at the centre for about a year.

The source said the other pupils to be interviewed by police were mostly aged between eight and 13 and that the force’s child psychology team would be deployed to help the youngsters if needed.

Another source said preliminary investigations had discovered the tutorial centre was not registered under the Education Ordinance.

He added the Education Bureau would follow up the non-compliance of the centre in line with the legislation.

A notice at the tutorial centre said it was closed and all classes from Monday were cancelled. It added parents would be refunded fees already paid.

Police appealed to anyone else who has suffered sexual assault or other crimes at a tutorial centre to contact the West Kowloon child abuse investigation unit on 3661 8377.

The force said its officers were committed to protecting children from violence, abuse and exploitation, and would make every effort to combat sexual violence and child abuse.

Police recorded a 29.2 per cent increase in the number of child abuse cases in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2022.

There were 716 physical and sexual abuse cases involving children recorded between January and June.

It was said the resumption of face-to-face classes at schools after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions had brought incidents to light.

The force said earlier this month that it would boost resources devoted to investigation of child abuse by up to 40 per cent.

The move is in preparation for an expected rise in abuse cases after the city introduced legislation to introduce mandatory reporting of such crimes by health professionals and teachers.