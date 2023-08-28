Magistrate Andy Cheng Lim-chi said Tong had no reason to make the allegations against her colleagues at the Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po, which caters to pupils with mental disabilities.

Tong made the allegations last year in the wake of a series of child abuse scandals at leading charity groups that shocked the city.

But Fanling Court on Monday declined Tong Yat-man’s request to be reimbursed for the legal costs of the proceedings, after finding she had incriminated herself through “very suspicious” conduct.

Cheng said security footage of one alleged incident suggested teachers had physical contact with a student, but which only occurred as the educators were consoling the pupil.

Tong, despite her assertion she had hoped to secure justice for her students, must have expected her actions to stir up fear in parents and affect the operation of the school, he said.

“It is clear the defendant has infringed many people’s privacy. Her actions were also defamatory to the school. She has indeed drawn suspicion upon herself,” the magistrate ruled.

Tong, 48, initially faced a charge of accessing a computer with dishonest intent and another of wasting police resources over accusations, which at one point prompted education authorities to respond

The music and Chinese-language teacher, who is now suspended, was accused of accessing the computer system at the school without authority in an effort to obtain the contact information of parents and relevant CCTV records.

Tong had accused her colleagues of abuse in an anonymous letter she sent to parents using an alias, the court heard.

She also disseminated edited footage, which had been trimmed and enlarged, that allegedly showed an employee forcing a jacket on a struggling pupil and grabbing their hands. The original version, instead, revealed another teacher had tapped the student on their shoulder in an apparent effort to comfort them.

Court prosecutor Philip So Kin-ho on Monday said his team decided to discontinue the case as they had doubts about the prospect of securing a conviction.

He highlighted Tong was not the person who filed the police complaint that led to the fruitless investigation, and there was no evidence the teacher broke into the system for personal gain.

Defence counsel Stephen Char Shik-ngor asked for costs for his client and said the case had been unjustifiably delayed for more than nine months since she was charged in November 2022.

The lawyer said Tong’s actions were all for a just cause, adding a whistle-blower should not be punished because they had used a pseudonym to hide their identity.

But Magistrate Cheng noted the accused had spread rumours based on hearsay evidence and chosen not to first make a complaint to either the Education Bureau or the Hong Chi Association, which manages the school.

He also found the prosecution had taken a reasonable amount of time to consider the charges given the legal complexities involved.

A month before the press reported on Tong’s allegations, an abuse scandal erupted involving the 144-year-old charitable organisation Po Leung Kuk , where three employees were accused of mistreating toddlers at a care home.

Two of them were jailed for six weeks and six months respectively, whereas the case against the remaining worker was dropped.

An earlier scandal in late 2021 involving the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children saw 34 staff members prosecuted over 407 suspected incidents of abuse at a Mong Kok residential care centre.

Eighteen of the 34 defendants have been convicted, with their sentences ranging from one month to 2½ years behind bars.

The government has tabled a bill requiring social workers, teachers and healthcare professionals to report suspected child abuse cases, failing which they can be jailed for three months, fined HK$50,000 (US$6,373) and lose their professional licence.