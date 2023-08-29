A source familiar with the case said the investigation was linked to the now-disbanded 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund.

Officers from the force’s National Security Department raided the man’s flat at the Jadewater residential block in Aberdeen in the morning on Tuesday. He was still being questioned as of the afternoon.

Those arrested included Bobo Yip Po-lam and Cheuk Kai-kai, local activists campaigning against the government’s proposed development projects in the New Territories.

The force said at the time that its investigation indicated the suspects had conspired to collude with the fund to “receive donations from various overseas organisations to support people who have fled overseas or organisations which called for sanctions against Hong Kong”.

Police added that officers armed with court warrants searched their homes and offices in a series of raids, seizing documents and electronic ­communication devices in connection with the case.

Police also reminded the public that ­“conspiracy to collude with a ­foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” was a serious crime and carried a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

In May last year, retired Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun was among five former trustees of the disbanded fund arrested by police for allegedly colluding with foreign forces.

The other four trustees are former opposition lawmakers Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee and Cyd Ho Sau-lan, singer Denise Ho Wan-see and former Lingnan University academic Hui Po-keung.

The fund’s ex-secretary, Sze Ching-wee, was stopped at the airport in November as he was about to leave the city. He was also arrested for allegedly colluding with foreign forces.

Since its founding in 2019, the fund provided more than HK$243 million (US$31 million) to protesters who were facing ­prosecution or financial hardship because of the social unrest, before it was disbanded in 2021.