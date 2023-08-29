Hong Kong police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking after discovering suspected ketamine worth more than HK$45 million (US$5.7 million) in a truck in the New Territories.

The force on Tuesday revealed the operation by plainclothes officers from the Kowloon West anti-triad squad took place on Tin Yan Road in Tin Shui Wai a day earlier.

Detectives intercepted the truck driver for a stop-and-search when he pulled over near a shopping centre on Tin Yan Road, according to police.

“In a follow-up search on the vehicle, officers seized 81.6kg (180lbs) of suspected ketamine,” the force said.

The haul has an estimated street value of HK$45.37 million, according to police.