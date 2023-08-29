Hong Kong police arrest 34-year-old man after finding suspected ketamine worth HK$45 million in truck
- Plainclothes officers seized 81.6kg of the suspected narcotic found in truck in New Territories, police reveal
- Man was detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug, force says
Hong Kong police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking after discovering suspected ketamine worth more than HK$45 million (US$5.7 million) in a truck in the New Territories.
The force on Tuesday revealed the operation by plainclothes officers from the Kowloon West anti-triad squad took place on Tin Yan Road in Tin Shui Wai a day earlier.
Detectives intercepted the truck driver for a stop-and-search when he pulled over near a shopping centre on Tin Yan Road, according to police.
“In a follow-up search on the vehicle, officers seized 81.6kg (180lbs) of suspected ketamine,” the force said.
The haul has an estimated street value of HK$45.37 million, according to police.
The 34-year-old driver was detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug – an offence punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was still being held for questioning.
Figures show the quantity of five major illegal drugs seized in the city – cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth, heroin and ketamine – surged by two-thirds to 3,712kg in the first five months of this year from 2,227kg in the same period in 2022.
The amount of ketamine confiscated rose by 19 per cent to 388kg between January and May this year from 325kg discovered in the same period of last year.