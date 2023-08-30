Hong Kong police are hunting a motorcyclist suspected of splashing red paint on a one-Michelin-star restaurant in Sai Kung.

The incident at daybreak on Wednesday marked the second time paint was daubed on the Loaf On restaurant on See Cheung Street in 24 hours, prompting police to enhance patrols and set up roadblocks in the area to prevent further attacks, a source familiar with the case said.

Officers from the crime-squad were called to the restaurant soon after 8am when police in the area found a signboard at the eatery and the floor near its front entrance covered in red paint.

Surveillance camera footage revealed the attack occurred at around 6.30am and involved a motorcyclist, according to the force.