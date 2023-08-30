Hong Kong police hunt motorcyclist after red paint splashed on Michelin-starred restaurant
- Incident marks second time in 24 hours Loaf On restaurant has been daubed with paint
- Officers find signboard and floor near front entrance covered in red paint
Hong Kong police are hunting a motorcyclist suspected of splashing red paint on a one-Michelin-star restaurant in Sai Kung.
The incident at daybreak on Wednesday marked the second time paint was daubed on the Loaf On restaurant on See Cheung Street in 24 hours, prompting police to enhance patrols and set up roadblocks in the area to prevent further attacks, a source familiar with the case said.
Officers from the crime-squad were called to the restaurant soon after 8am when police in the area found a signboard at the eatery and the floor near its front entrance covered in red paint.
Surveillance camera footage revealed the attack occurred at around 6.30am and involved a motorcyclist, according to the force.
“The culprit wearing a motorcycle helmet poured paint and fled on the motorbike,” a police spokesman said.
A day earlier, staff returning to the eatery at around 10am discovered its front door and wall was daubed with black paint. Officers found two water guns and two plastic bags outside the entrance.
The spokesman said the incident took place shortly before 6am on Tuesday and surveillance camera footage showed two men carrying out the attack. He added that one of the suspects was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time.
A source familiar with the case said the motive behind the attacks remained unknown and the restaurant owner had claimed there were no disputes such as debt issues with others.
Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin criminal investigation unit are investigating the case. No arrests have been made so far.
According to the Michelin Guide website, Loaf On was awarded a Michelin star.
“Wonderfully fresh seafood is prepared using traditional home recipes that let the quality of the ingredients speak for themselves,” it said.
It is also one of the restaurants promoted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board near the waterfront promenade on Sai Kung Hoi Pong Street, commonly known as Seafood Street.
Between January and June this year, police handled 2,568 reports of criminal damage across the city, an increase of 5.9 per cent from 2,424 cases logged in the same period in 2022.